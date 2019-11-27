|
(nee Hancock) Suddenly, after a long illness, on Monday, 18th November, 2019. Catherine, aged 73 years, a loving wife of the late Rab, a much loved sister of the late Harry, cherished sister-in-law of Janice, a devoted auntie of Barry, Kerry and Jemma and a doting great-aunt of Jack, Abby and Harry. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 3rd December, 2019, at 12.45 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019