HANNAH Catherine Suddenly, at home on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019, Catherine, aged 57 years, (Florist) of Balmullo, much loved daughter of Christina and the late Andrew, loving sister to Richard and Norman and sister-in-law to Ina and Jenny and a dear auntie. Funeral service on Monday, 4th November, 2019, in Leuchars St Athernase Church at 12.15 pm and thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 2.15 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations in Lieu, may be made at the crematorium doors for Epilepsy Society, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 25, 2019