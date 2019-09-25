GRAHAM Catherine (Frail) In loving memory of my wife Catherine, who sadly passed away 25th September, 2018, aged 60 years.

To the world you were one of many, to me you were my world.

Love and miss you always, Jim xxx.

A loving sister so gentle and kind,

What a wonderful memory she left behind,

Long days, long nights she bore her pain,

To wait for cure but all in vain,

Till God himself knew what was best,

He took her home and gave her rest,

They say there is a reason,

They say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason,

Will change the way we feel,

For no-one knows the heartache,

That lies behind our smiles,

No-one knows how many times,

We have broken down and cried,

We want to tell you something,

So there won't be any doubt,

You're so wonderful to think of sister,

But so hard to be without.

Forever loved, from all your loving family xxx. Published in Fife Today on Sept. 25, 2019