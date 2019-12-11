Home

Davidson Catherine Peacefully, following a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 4th December, 2019, Catherine Bell (nee Brown), aged 81 years, beloved wife of the late William, loving mother to Myra, Wilma, Heather and Andrew, also a devoted gran and great-gran. Funeral to be held at 12.45 p.m., on Tuesday, 17th December, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of the Admissions Unit 1, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019
