HUNTER Carine Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, Carine, aged 55 years, beloved wife of Rab, much loved sister of Aileen, Maureen and David, loving sister-in-law of Sam, Hugh and Lesley and a dear aunt and friend. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium (Casual clothing please) on Friday 23rd August at 10.15am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited . Family flowers only please but donations may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK if so desired .
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 21, 2019