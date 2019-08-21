Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carine HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carine HUNTER

Notice Condolences

Carine HUNTER Notice
HUNTER Carine Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, Carine, aged 55 years, beloved wife of Rab, much loved sister of Aileen, Maureen and David, loving sister-in-law of Sam, Hugh and Lesley and a dear aunt and friend. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium (Casual clothing please) on Friday 23rd August at 10.15am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited . Family flowers only please but donations may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK if so desired .
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.