KABAMBA Bujitu (Bob) Doreen, Serge, Janaya and Ellie wish to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, messages of sympathy and flowers on their recent sad loss of Bob. Many thanks to Rev G. Nisbet for his uplifting service, Levenmouth Funeral Services, for their kindness and professionalism, to all those who paid their final respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and the ladies at Leven Bowling Club for the marvellous spread. A special mention must be given to Dr Christie, Kerry and Izzie from Queen Margaret Hospital. All staff at Scoonie Health Centre, Mary, from the Community Palliative Care Team and all the district nurses, whose expert help let Bob remain at home, as was his wish. Thank you to all.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 13, 2019