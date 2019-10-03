Home

LIVINGTON Brenda Peacefully, at Queen Margaret Hospital on Sunday, 29th September, 2019, Brenda, aged 85 years of Kinghorn, beloved wife of the late Gordon, loving mother of Ross and Paul and mother-in-law of Lorraine, also a much loved nan of Hannah and Euan. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kinghorn Parish Church on Tuesday, 8th October, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter to Kinghorn Cemetery for
11 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the British Heart Foundation, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 3, 2019
