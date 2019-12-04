Home

WELSH Bob Peacefully, at home following a short illness, on Friday, 22nd November, 2019, Bob, aged 85 years. Devoted husband to the late Molly, loving dad to Margaret and George and a precious father-in-law to Davina. A much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, 4th December, 2019, at St Agatha's R.C Church for
9.45 a.m., interment thereafter at Macduff Cemetery, for 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019
