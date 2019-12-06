|
BLYTH Bob The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following the sudden passing of Bob. Thanks to the staff at Adamson Hospital, for their kindness and care, especially Lynne. A special thank you to Dr Devesh Dhasmana and his team, for their expert care over a number of years, also to all who paid their last respects at the memorial service and to the Rev Jeff Martin, for his thoughtful service, to piper Ken Ferns, for the bagpipe tribute and to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, for their guidance. Many thanks to everyone who so generously donated the sum of £600 to the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 6, 2019