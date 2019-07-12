|
KIRK Billy Peacefully ,at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Saturday, 6th July, 2019. Billy, dearly beloved husband of Margaret (nee Allison), much loved dad of Karen, Theresa and the late Eileen, devoted grandad to Kenneth, a dear father-in-law to Ian. He will be sadly missed. Funeral Mass in St James RC Church, The Scores, St Andrews, on Friday, 19th July, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11.45 a.m.
Sleep in peace Billy the battles O'er.
Published in Fife Today on July 12, 2019