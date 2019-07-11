Home

HUNTER Bill Suddenly, at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 4th July, 2019, Bill, aged 77 years, beloved husband of the late Seona, much loved dad of Bill, Roy and Morna, loving father-in-law of Karen, Emma and Kevin, devoted grandad of Louise, Callum and Jack and a dear brother of Dougie. Funeral service at Newcraigs Evangelical Church, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 18th July, at 1 p.m., thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery, Kirkcaldy at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on July 11, 2019
