Notice BROWN Bill Margaret and her family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the recent sad loss of Bill (Paw Broon). Special thanks to Dr's and all staff of Methilhaven Surgery, Hospital at Home and all staff of Dermatology Dept.,Victoria Hospital for the kindness shown to both Bill and his family. Sincere thanks to Alex, Davina and Anne of Alex Little Funeral Directors for the professional service and small caring gestures, to Craig Adamson for his most fitting tribute to Bill and to all staff at The Studio in Methil for their hospitality. Finally, heartfelt thanks to all who paid their last respects to Bill at both services and so generously made donations raising the sum of £265 for the ongoing work of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

"Bill will be forever loved and remembered with a smile". Published in Fife Today on June 12, 2019