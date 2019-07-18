Home

Betty The family of the late Betty McDermott would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received after their sad loss. Special thanks to the carers at Raith Manor Care Home, our thanks go to Cally Fitzsimmons for her comforting service and the staff of the Co-op Funeralcare for all their professionalism Finally, to all who attended the crematorium generously donating to Raith Manor.
Published in Fife Today on July 18, 2019
