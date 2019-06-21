Home

REID Betty Graham Robertson Peacefully, at Abbotsford Care, Glenrothes, on Sunday, 26th May, 2019, aged 99 years, Betty Graham Robertson. Much loved daughter of the late Gordon Stewart Reid and Mabel Ross Mitchell, dearly loved sister of John Robertson Reid and Jane Ethel Marion Reid. Loving aunt of Graham Peter Reid and James Robertson Reid and sister-in-law of Barbara Reid (boomer), a dear great-aunt of Ian, Alex and Lauren Reid. A memorial service was held on Monday, 3rd June, 2019, at Hope Park and Martyrs Church, St Mary's Place, St Andrews.
Published in Fife Today on June 21, 2019
