ANDERSON Betty Peacefully, on Thursday, 1st August, 2019, in Rosturk Care Home, Cupar, Betty Anderson, aged 98, beloved wife of the late William Anderson, mother of Elizabeth and Christine, grandmother of Bryce and Keith, great-grandmother of Eli, also a much loved aunt and friend. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, at
2.30 p.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at crematorium doors for the Adamson Hospital, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 9, 2019