THOMSON Bessie The family of the late Bessie Thomson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards and floral tributes received and kind donations to Marie Curie and Cancer Research. Thanks to doctors and staff of Ward 16, Queen Margaret Hospital. Special thanks to carers at Elite Care and Marie Curie Nurses. Thanks to Father Brian Gowans and Father Chris Heenan for a comforting service and to Darren and the staff of Co-operative Funeralcare in Chapel Level for funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 29, 2019