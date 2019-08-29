Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Dunfermline
23 Dewar Street
Dunfermline, Fife KY12 8AD
01383 723556
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie THOMSON

Notice

Bessie THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Bessie The family of the late Bessie Thomson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards and floral tributes received and kind donations to Marie Curie and Cancer Research. Thanks to doctors and staff of Ward 16, Queen Margaret Hospital. Special thanks to carers at Elite Care and Marie Curie Nurses. Thanks to Father Brian Gowans and Father Chris Heenan for a comforting service and to Darren and the staff of Co-operative Funeralcare in Chapel Level for funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.