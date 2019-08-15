|
THOMSON Bessie After a short illness borne with great courage and dignity, on Saturday, 10th August, 2019, Bessie, aged 94 years, of Kirkcaldy, beloved wife of the late William, cherished and much loved mum of David, Margaret, Catherine, Ann and the late Sheila, also a devoted gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. She will be sadly missed. RIP. Funeral Mass at St Pius X R C Church, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 21st August, at 10 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery, for 11 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 15, 2019