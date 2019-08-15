Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00
St Pius X R C Church
Kirkcaldy
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00
Hayfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie THOMSON

Notice Condolences

Bessie THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Bessie After a short illness borne with great courage and dignity, on Saturday, 10th August, 2019, Bessie, aged 94 years, of Kirkcaldy, beloved wife of the late William, cherished and much loved mum of David, Margaret, Catherine, Ann and the late Sheila, also a devoted gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. She will be sadly missed. RIP. Funeral Mass at St Pius X R C Church, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 21st August, at 10 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery, for 11 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.