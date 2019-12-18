Home

LINDSAY Benjamin Peacefully, at Cameron Hospital, on 10th December, 2019, Ben, aged 94 years. Devoted husband of Jean, much loved dad of Moira and Ian, father-in-law to Chris and Caroline and a dear grandad, great-grandad, uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral service to be held on Friday, 27th December, 2019, at Wellesley (formerly Methil) Parish Church, for 10 a.m., thereafter at East Wemyss Cemetery, for 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 18, 2019
