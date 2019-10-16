Home

STEVENSON Arthur Peacefully, after a short illness at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, 10th October, 2019, Arthur, aged 80 of Leven, beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad of Billy, loving father-in-law of Vivien, grandfather of Conor and Michael, beloved brother of Tommy and Lena and a dear friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 23rd October, at 2.15 p.m., to which all are warmly invited.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2019
