FOSTER Arthur The family of the late Arthur Foster wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who offered support and for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, flowers, messages of condolence and the generous donations given in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care. Thanks to all NHS staff, Police and the Macmillan Nurses, for all their support, care and assistance. Thanks to Denis Madden of Unique Services, for a comforting service and to Ian Johnson of Co-op Funeralcare in Glenrothes for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 18, 2019