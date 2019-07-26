|
HERD Archie Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Rosturk House, Cupar, on Sunday, 14th July, 2019, Archie aged 88 years of St Michael's. Beloved husband of the late Muriel, loved father of the late David, Linda, Val and Alistair, loving grandad and great-grandad, also a dear companion to Rhona and good friend to many. Following a private service the interment will take place on Tuesday, 30th July, at Leuchars Cemetery, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019