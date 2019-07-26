Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:00
Leuchars Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie HERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie HERD

Notice Condolences

Archie HERD Notice
HERD Archie Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Rosturk House, Cupar, on Sunday, 14th July, 2019, Archie aged 88 years of St Michael's. Beloved husband of the late Muriel, loved father of the late David, Linda, Val and Alistair, loving grandad and great-grandad, also a dear companion to Rhona and good friend to many. Following a private service the interment will take place on Tuesday, 30th July, at Leuchars Cemetery, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.