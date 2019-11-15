|
FINLAY Archie Linda, Frances and Sandra would like to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their recent very sad loss of Archie, special thanks to Ward 1, St Andrews Community Hospital for their loving care and attention and support to the family, sincere thanks to the Reverend Marion Paton for her most comforting service and to Billy Anderson for his uplifting repertoire before and after the service, thanks also to Audrey at Macgregors Funeral Directors for handling the arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery and gave generously to the collection for Ward 1, St Andrews Community Hospital, which raised £1283.58. Thank you all.
