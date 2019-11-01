|
|
|
FINLAY Archie (St Andrews)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Tuesday, 22nd October, 2019, Archie, aged 79 years. Dearly beloved husband of Linda, loving father of Frances and Sandra, much loved father-in-law of Ted and George, devoted grandfather of Sarah, Rachel and Alexander and a dear son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service in the Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St Andrews, on Tuesday, 5th November, at 10 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery, at 11.15 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be made at the church for Ward 1, St Andrews Community Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 1, 2019