Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
NICOL Annie Peacefully, at St Andrews House Care Home, on Friday, 4th October, 2019, Annie Munro Nicol, aged 93, formerly of Strathkinness, beloved wife of the late Andrew Nicol, sister of Margaret and Christine, a loving aunt, great-aunt and dear friend to many. Funeral service in Dundee Crematorium, on Thursday, 17th October, at 2.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Andrews House Care Home Comfort Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 11, 2019
