MORRICE Annie Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019, Annie, aged 90 years, of Kirkcaldy (formerly of Bellfield Crescent). Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Colin, Sandra, Stephen and John also a much loved gran of Nicola and Richard. She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 24th October, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Second Chance Kennels, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019