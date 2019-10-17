Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie MORRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie MORRICE

Notice Condolences

Annie MORRICE Notice
MORRICE Annie Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019, Annie, aged 90 years, of Kirkcaldy (formerly of Bellfield Crescent). Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Colin, Sandra, Stephen and John also a much loved gran of Nicola and Richard. She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 24th October, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Second Chance Kennels, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.