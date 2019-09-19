Home

WALKER Anne (nee Devlin)
Peacefully at Ostlers House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 13th September, 2019, Anne, aged 90, of Kirkcaldy. Much loved mum, gran and great-grandma. Funeral service to be held at St Marie's Catholic Church, Kirkcaldy, Thursday, 26th September, at 1 p.m., followed by interment thereafter at Hayfield Cemetery, at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be given on leaving the service for Ostlers House and St Vincent.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 19, 2019
