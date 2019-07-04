|
FAIRLEY Anne Peacefully, at home, with her loving family by her side, on Tuesday, 25th June, 2019. Anne, aged 83 years, of Thornton and Glenrothes. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bobby), much loved mum, mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, sister and friend. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 12th July, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given in aid of The British Heart Foundation and Marie Curie on leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on July 4, 2019