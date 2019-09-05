|
|
|
SIMPSON Anna Peacefully, at St Andrews House Care Home, St Andrews on Friday, 30th August, 2019. Anna (aged 84), (formerly of Good News Newsagents), much loved wife of the late Bill, loving mum of Stewart and Alistair, dear sister of Celia and Dave and a dear grandma, sister-in-law, auntie and good friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 11th September, at 12.45 p,m.,to which friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium for Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 5, 2019