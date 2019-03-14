|
SINCLAIR Ann Peacefully, at Ostler's House, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 4th March, 2019, Ann Sinclair (formerly Priory Bank East), in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Derry Sinclair, loving mum to Johnny and Andrew, very proud grandma to Alice and Beth and a much loved sister and aunt. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Saturday, 16th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019
