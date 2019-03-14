Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann SINCLAIR

Notice Condolences

Ann SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR Ann Peacefully, at Ostler's House, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 4th March, 2019, Ann Sinclair (formerly Priory Bank East), in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Derry Sinclair, loving mum to Johnny and Andrew, very proud grandma to Alice and Beth and a much loved sister and aunt. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Saturday, 16th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.