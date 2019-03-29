|
LAW Ann Kathleen Of Younger Place, Strathkinness, sadly passed away on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019, aged 79, at St. Andrews Community Hospital. She leaves behind, her loving husband Murray, her son and daughter David and Ruth. Her funeral service will take place on Friday, 5th April, at 1.15 p.m., in the service room at William Purves Funeral Directors, 95 Tom Morris Drive St. Andrews. All welcome to attend. No flowers. Donations please to the Dogs Trust via William Purves.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 29, 2019
