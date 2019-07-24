Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
09:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
HANLEY Ann Peacefully, after a sudden illness, bravely fought, at St. Andrew's Community Hospital, on Sunday, 14th July, 2019, Ann (nee Bruce), aged 72 years, of Leven, beloved wife of Mick, loving mum of Sharon and the late Shaun, proud mother-in-law of Jodi, dear sister of Frances, devoted grandma of Oscar and Cole and a much-loved auntie and friend. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 25th July, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in lieu for the Hospice Unit, Ward 2, of St. Andrew's Community Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on July 24, 2019
