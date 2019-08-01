Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
13:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
BLACK Ann Passed away peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 22nd July, 2019, Ann, aged 59 years, of Kirkcaldy. Much loved daughter of Robert and the late Isabel, much loved sister of Margaret, Wilma, Heather, Norrie, Kerry and the late Robert and Wilhelmina and a dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 6th August, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for a charity close to Ann's heart, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 1, 2019
