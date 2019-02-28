Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
14:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
ROBINSON Angus Peacefully, at his home in Burntisland on Tuesday, 19th February, 2019, Angus, aged 92 years, beloved husband of the late Betty, loving dad of Stewart and Kenneth (Ted), loved father-in-law of Christine and Isobel, much loved grandad and great-grandad, partner of Fran and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 7th March, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be give at the service for Alzheimer Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
