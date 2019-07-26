Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
Ceres Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angus MOIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angus MOIR

Notice Condolences

Angus MOIR Notice
MOIR Angus Suddenly, on 11th July, 2019, Angus, aged 53 years, beloved husband to Rhona, devoted dad to David and Lisa and loving son to Sheila. A dear brother to Shirley, brother-in-law of Nick and nephew of Elma, who will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service takes place (today) Friday, 26th July, 2019, at 12 noon, at Ceres Parish Church, to which all who knew Angus are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.