MOIR Angus Suddenly, on 11th July, 2019, Angus, aged 53 years, beloved husband to Rhona, devoted dad to David and Lisa and loving son to Sheila. A dear brother to Shirley, brother-in-law of Nick and nephew of Elma, who will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service takes place (today) Friday, 26th July, 2019, at 12 noon, at Ceres Parish Church, to which all who knew Angus are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019