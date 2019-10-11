Home

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00
Parish Church of the Holy Trinity
South Street
St Andrews
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
SOUTAR Andrew Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 1st October, 2019, Andrew, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad to Margaret, Andrew and Duncan, a loved brother to Alex and brother-in-law of Linda, a dear grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service in the Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St Andrews, on Friday, 18th October, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 11, 2019
