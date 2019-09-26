|
RAMAGE Andrew Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019, Andrew, aged 76 years, of Burntisland. Loving brother of Janette and dear uncle of John, Cora, Jason, Fraser and Bruce. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd October, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium, for a charity close to Andrew's heart, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 26, 2019