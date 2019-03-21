|
|
|
MITCHELL Andrew (Andy) Suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, in Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 18th March, 2019, Andrew (Andy), aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Helen, loving brother of Evelyn and David also a dear uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 2nd April, at 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, may be given at the service for the Dogs Trust and Cancer Research,
if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 21, 2019
