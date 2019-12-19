Home

Andrew MATTHEW

MATTHEW Andrew In our hearts forever, brave, strong and true, Andrew, a wonderful partner, dad, granddaddy, brother and son-in-law, who passed away 23rd December, 2013.

No matter where I go, Andrew,
No matter what I do,
I'll cherish all our memories,
And the love I shared with you.
Love forever, Liza xxxx.

We never ask for miracles,
But today just one would do,
To have the front door open,
And see our dad walk through.
Love, Sean, Jenni, Mikey and family xxxx.

"Grief is the price we pay for love"
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 19, 2019
