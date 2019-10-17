Home

WARD Ally Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 12th October, 2019. Ally, aged 76 years, of Kirkcaldy and formerly of Dundee. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, much loved dad and dad-in-law of Martin and Carol, Lisa and Gavin, a loving grandad and dear brother of Doris. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 30th October, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
