Resources More Obituaries for Allan MacDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Allan MacDONALD

Notice MacDONALD

Allan David, Fiona and family would like to thank the many family, friends and neighbours who paid their last respects to their beloved son Allan on 19 th February, 2019, at St Bryce Kirk and thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery. Also for the overwhelming amount of letters, cards, flowers and home visits providing us with comfort and sympathy over the days prior to the funeral. Also on the day a special thanks go to all friends and family who attended, especially those who travelled the length and breadth of Great Britain to pay their respects. Grateful thanks to The Members and Standard Bearers of Fife Branch 1 st Battalion Black Watch, for their graveside attendance. Special thanks go to Rev Ken Froude of St Bryce Kirk for his heartfelt warm service on the short and eventful life of Allan. Also to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their magnificent care and attention which was first class. Finally, to Denis O'Connell and his staff at The Strathearn Hotel for providing excellent catering. Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.