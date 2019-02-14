|
|
|
MACDONALD Allan Suddenly, at home on the 27th January, 2019, Allan, aged 42 years. Beloved son of David and Fiona, cherished elder brother to Yvonne, Karen and Wendy, first grandchild to David and Aileen, loving father to Allan, dearly loved nephew, cousin, uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral service at St Bryce Kirk, St Brycedale Avenue, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 19th February, 2019, at 10 a.m., thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, for 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Please wear something Tartan or Scottish in Allan's memory.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
