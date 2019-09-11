|
|
|
CRICHTON Allan The family of the late Allan Crichton, wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, floral tributes received and donations for Ward 43, Victoria Hospital. Thanks to the doctors and staff of Ward 43, Victoria Hospital and to Dr Thomson and the district nurses of Airlie Medical Practice. Thanks to Craig Adamson, for a comforting service and to Nicola and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare, in Denbeath, for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 11, 2019