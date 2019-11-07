Home

WARD Alistair The family of the late Ally Ward would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence received during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Denis Madden for his lovely service, to the staff in Victoria Hospice, for taking care of Ally and to Dallas and her staff at The Duchess for the excellent catering. Thanks also to everyone who came to the crematorium to pay their respects, your generous donations raised £490 for the hospice.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 7, 2019
