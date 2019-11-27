Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00
Freuchie Parish Church
Interment
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00
Falkland Cemetery
Alison SKENE Notice
SKENE Alison Sadly and very suddenly, on Saturday, 23rd November, 2019, Alison Skene, aged 72 years. Darling and devoted wife of Donald, loving mum of Neil and Jill, cherished gran of Katherine, Connor, Lucy, Aitken and Kaylee, also a devoted sister of Colin and a great pal of Isla.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service at Freuchie Parish Church, on Friday, 6th December, at 10 a.m., interment thereafter at Falkland Cemetery, cortege arriving at 11 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Donations may be given on leaving the service for Freuchie Parish Church and Chest Heart and Stroke UK.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019
