SANDILANDS Alison Peacefully, after a short illness at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, 17th March, 2019, Alison, aged 71 years. Loving mum of Robert, Lorraine, Claire and Callum and a dear mother-in-law and gran. Funeral Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 29th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 21, 2019
