McGeoch
Alice Peacefully after a short illness,
in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee
on Monday December 9th 2019,
Alice Margaret (née McDonald).
Much loved wife of the late James, mother of Alastair, Fiona, Donald, Keith and Colin, mother in law and treasured gran and great gran. Funeral service in The Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St. Andrews on
Friday December 20 at 10.15am to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be made in aid of North East Fife Community Hub.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 13, 2019