Resources More Obituaries for Alfred McCORMACK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alfred McCORMACK

Notice McCORMACK

Alfred Kara, Paul, Stephen and Victoria would like to thank relations, friends and neighbours for the beautiful flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy received following the loss of Alfred McCormack. Our sincere gratitude to Father Michael Galbraith for his support during Alfred's illness and his words of comfort during Requiem Mass. Peter Murray, undertaker, gave the family superb sympathetic advice and guidance during the final arrangements. We would like to thank Dr. Francis, cardiologist and his team in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for their years of care. We thank Dr Flappan, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Mr Milne, cardiovascular consultant in Ninewells and his team for their care of Alfred. The Start Team and Hospital at Home were invaluable in their professional and sympathetic care which allowed Alfred to fulfil his wish to remain at home. Thanks also to the GP's and District Nurses of Anstruther Health Centre, the staff of St Andrews Community Hospital, the Physiotherapy and Prosthetics Departments at Ninewells and the Troopers of Finding Your Feet amputee charity in Dundee. Finally, we thank those who gave generously to the British Heart Foundation after Mass. A donation has been sent in Alfred's name. Published in Fife Today on Aug. 9, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.