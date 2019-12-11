|
|
|
MacNeil
Alexina (nee Forbes) Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Friday, 29th November, 2019, Alexina (Big Ina), aged 71 years, loving mum to Donna, Ina and Brian, devoted gran to Stacey, Leoni, Kelly and Neal, special GG to Kyren and cherished sister and friend. Ina will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 19th December, 2019, for 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. The family extend this invitation to continue on to Buckhaven Bowling Club for tea, coffee and refreshments. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019