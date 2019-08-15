|
PRATT Alexander Russell Suddenly, at home, on 8th August, 2019, Alexander Russell (Alex), aged 79 years, of Glenrothes. Beloved husband of Margot, loving father to Sandy, Val and Moira, father-in-law to Stuart and Chas and devoted grandfather to Mark, Sean, Kyle and Hannah. Funeral to be held on Tuesday, 20th August, 2019, at 12.45 p.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of the Children's Hospice Association (Scotland), on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 15, 2019