Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander PRATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Russell PRATT

Notice Condolences

Alexander Russell PRATT Notice
PRATT Alexander Russell Suddenly, at home, on 8th August, 2019, Alexander Russell (Alex), aged 79 years, of Glenrothes. Beloved husband of Margot, loving father to Sandy, Val and Moira, father-in-law to Stuart and Chas and devoted grandfather to Mark, Sean, Kyle and Hannah. Funeral to be held on Tuesday, 20th August, 2019, at 12.45 p.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of the Children's Hospice Association (Scotland), on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.