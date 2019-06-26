Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:15
St Serf's Parish Church
Lochgelly
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
13:00
Lochgelly Cemetery
Alexander Robert (Eck) McPHERSON

Alexander Robert (Eck) McPHERSON Notice
McPHERSON
Alexander Robert (Eck) Peacefully, at home, in the presence of his loving family, on Friday, 21st June, 2019, Alexander (Eck) Robert McPherson, aged 72 years, of Balcurvie Farm, Windygates. Beloved Husband of Winnie, loving father to Alison and Alex, father-in-law of Paul and Karen, dearly loved grandad to Julie, Alys and Xander and much loved brother of Ernie, Hugh and Alan.
Sadly missed by all knew and loved Eck.
Funeral service will take place at St Serf's Parish Church, Lochgelly, on Monday, 1st July, at 12.15 p.m., interment thereafter at Lochgelly Cemetery, at 1 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on June 26, 2019
